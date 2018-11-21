The Best Shops in Stockholm

Sergelgången 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden

The idea behind this store was to give new designers a forum to sell their creations. Much of what’s on is fun and affordable, which means it is the ideal place to find a unique Scandinavian souvenir like bicycle earrings by Julia Nielsen or a colorful plaid pillow by Simon Key Bertman. (Nybrogatan 16, plus several other locations.)