The Best Shops in Stockholm

Renstiernas gata 12, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Spearheaded by chocolatier Martin Isaksson who was trained at the Maison du Chocolat in Paris , this boutique chocolate store sells some of the best (and most expensive) pralines in town. Some of its chocolate lines feature artwork and designs by local and international artists, and the store also runs evening tastes where you can come and sample various chocolates and pralines. You can also buy decadent boxes of pralines through its web shop.