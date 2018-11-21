The Best Shops in Stockholm

Art, design, and handmade crafts are popular in Stockholm, and Sweden is known for its minimalist style—simple yet functional and attractive. Savvy shoppers can easily unearth made-to-order food offerings, custom-made soaps and chocolates, Swedish-designed home goods, and even surf-culture attire. Stockholm is also known for its secondhand shops, flea markets, antique design stores, and vintage flair, and the city sports a slew of boutiques.

svenskttenn_butik_24.crop.jpg
Svenskt Tenn
Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
The country’s most famous interior design store has been shaping Swedish tastes for decades (the founder, Estrid Ericsson, was an early proponent of all-white walls). Particularly popular are the fabulous fabrics designed by Austrian émigré Josef Frank. There’s also a tiny, but charming, tea shop on the upper floor.
Box05.crop.jpg
Iris Hantverk
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
Industrialization came late to Sweden, which may explain why locals have retained a love for traditional crafts. Come here for well-priced goods made from natural materials—everything from scrubbing brushes and birdhouses to bread boards and table linens—that will add a bit of Scandinavian charm to any home.
open-uri20131011-20358-kqrw3i
Modernity
Modernity Stockholm AB
Sibyllegatan 6, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. Modernity serves up pricey handmade jewelry, textiles, art, ceramics, lighting, and glassware.
NK_20Hamngatan.jpg
David Thunander
NK Stockholm
Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Think of it as a Baltic Barneys or a Swedish Selfridges: NK is the city’s finest department store, a landmark slap bang in the middle of everything. It sells a great mix of Swedish and international brands, though people also come here to dine at the top floor restaurants and cafés.
48ed05fc9c1e1f1bfe881e6712b3fa38.jpg
A cup on a rag_rug.
Per Magnus Persson/© Per Magnus Persson
DesignTorget
Sergelgången 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
The idea behind this store was to give new designers a forum to sell their creations. Much of what’s on is fun and affordable, which means it is the ideal place to find a unique Scandinavian souvenir like bicycle earrings by Julia Nielsen or a colorful plaid pillow by Simon Key Bertman. (Nybrogatan 16, plus several other locations.)
808caa55d1ad4451706a5b43d38ccb20.jpg
Palmgrens
Sibyllegatan 7, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
Whether you want a new handbag or gloves, Palmgrens is the place for excellent leather goods. The store has been open since 1896, but they’ve changed with the times by adding items such as iPad cases and hot-pink make-up bags to their covetable inventory.
open-uri20131011-834-vkjd4c
Beyond Retro
Beyond Retro - Sofo
Åsögatan 144, 116 24 Stockholm, Sweden
Located in a 300-meter-square basement once used by fishmongers, this iconic store is the premier spot for retro shopping and is also Beyond Retro’s flagship store in Stockholm. With over 35,000 items available across its six stores, you can pick through Victorian-era attire, 1920s beaded flapper dresses, elegant gowns from the 1930s, and much more—spanning the 1900s to the early grunge-rock–inspired 1990s. A sister two-story store is located along Stockholm’s famous pedestrian drag, Drottninggatan.
open-uri20131011-2330-xx3i6
Emmaus
Emmaus Stockholm
Peter Myndes backe 8, 118 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Dating back to the late 1960s, this vintage shop is now a collection of three interlinked stores—a children’s store, a designer/vintage store, and the original general shop.
open-uri20131011-17949-f7xt8q
Bacchus Antik
Bacchus Antik
Upplandsgatan 46, 113 28 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. You can pick up expensive porcelain and Art Nouveau ceramics from Bacchus Antik, where you’ll find traditionally designed wares from the early 1900s. The store carries a lot of high-priced art glass including tableware and lamps.
open-uri20131011-22525-d2q50j
Wigerdals Värld
Wigerdals Värld
Krukmakargatan 14, 118 51 Stockholm, Sweden
For moderately priced rarities that won’t destroy your wallet, check out Wigerdals Värld, which carries a selection of glass and ceramics as well as furniture like antique sofas, easy lounging chairs, and coffee tables.
open-uri20131012-4753-3lv294
Chokladfabriken
Chokladfabriken På Söder AB
Renstiernas gata 12, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
Spearheaded by chocolatier Martin Isaksson who was trained at the Maison du Chocolat in Paris, this boutique chocolate store sells some of the best (and most expensive) pralines in town. Some of its chocolate lines feature artwork and designs by local and international artists, and the store also runs evening tastes where you can come and sample various chocolates and pralines. You can also buy decadent boxes of pralines through its web shop.
