Best Pastries & Bakeries in Stockholm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Stockholm's ubiquitous bakeries offer the traveler much in the way of sweet delights. Head to these spots to sample some of the city's best baked goods—marzipan pastries and princess cakes, cardamom buns and cinnamon rolls—to go with that all-important cup of coffee.
Sankt Eriksgatan 83, 113 32 Stockholm, Sweden
One of my favorite little spots in town, Cupcake STHLM, continually tantalizes me with decadent, bite-sized mini cupcakes that keep me craving more. You'll find flavors like lingonberry, passion fruit, almond, dark chocolate, raspberry, and...
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Sankt Eriksgatan 43, 112 34 Stockholm, Sweden
Thelins is an iconic Stockholm bakery that has been around since the early 1900s. Its first store opened on St. Eriksgatan in Stockholm's Kungsholmen district, and today Thelins has six storefronts and a bakery where all its cakes are baked from...
Fjällgatan 37, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
I stopped by Fjällgatans kaffestuga with a girlfriend, and we dug into blueberry-raspberry pie topped with vanilla ice cream, and some hot chocolate. Located on Fjällgatan and tucked away in a corner, this little outdoor coffee cottage...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
