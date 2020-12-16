Best of Östermalm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Stockholm's upscale and most expensive district, Östermalm is where you'll find million-dollar penthouses, swanky VIP clubs, Michelin-starred restaurants, exclusive cocktail lounges, and stereotypical blue-eyed blondes wearing oversized sunglasses and carrying tiny dogs.
Save Place
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Save Place
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Save Place
Sturegatan 4, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
You know you’re in a trendy part of town when clubbers who rock its streets have earned their own moniker, “stekare”—from the word “steak”—used to describe their greasy sleeked-back hair and sometimes ultra-tanned looks. Stekares often congregate...
Save Place
Linnégatan 18, 114 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Put on your square-rimmed glasses or buy some quickly if you want to rub shoulders with Stockholm’s attractive business professionals at this posh happy-hour spot. You’ll probably feel out of place if you show up in jeans or screaming bold colors....
Save Place
Regeringsgatan 48, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's newest upscale shopping district MOOD spans an entire city block. A two-story-tall statue of a fashion model in a contorted pose welcomes visitors into this stylish mall. Definitely keep an eye out for local celebrities and Stockholm’s...
Save Place
Hamngatan 4, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Known in English as the Hallwyl House, this was once home to Count and Countess Walther and Wilhelmina von Hallwyl, and the residence was completed in 1898 as their winter home. Avid collectors of antiques, the von Hallwyls wanted to expand their...
Save Place
Sibyllegatan 6, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. Modernity...
Save Place
Sibyllegatan 15, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
Inspired by the vibrantly-colored, antioxidant-rich berry of the same name, Blueberry’s first store was opened in 2006 on Sibyllegatan 15, and it now has four additional stores in NK, Rörstrandsgatan, PUB, and Centralstation, all which offer a...
Save Place
Biblioteksgatan, Stockholm, Sweden
For high-end upscale stores and luxury brands, head over to the fancy shopping district of Biblioteksgatan, where many local and international designer labels are clustered.
Save Place
Karlavägen 32, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden
Humlegården, a large and popular park in Stockholm’s pricey Östermalm area, is also a favorite hangout spot for skateboarders. Beyond sunbathers that swarm its green grass at the first sign of sunlight, the park also has a playground, a small...
Save Place
Nybrokajen 17, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
A classic Stockholm harbor fixture, Wedholms Fisk is traditional in both its décor and its straightforward menu, where you'll find high quality seafood dishes and platters. Lunch options are also available.
Save Place
Artillerigatan 14, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
This contemporary restaurant focuses on "New Nordic" cuisine, which means locally sourced Swedish and Scandinavian ingredients that are natural, organic, and innovative in terms of aesthetics and plating. Its menu changes based on what's currently...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25