The Perfect Weekend in Stockholm
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Take in some of Stockholm's best people-watching neighborhoods. Eat your way through Swedish cuisine traditional and, well, far less so. Shop shop shop. And wander some of Stockholm's beautiful outdoor spaces as well as some of the city's architectural wonders.
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
107 70 Stockholm, Sweden
The Royal Palace located in the center of Stockholm and is a must visit. The grand structure is impressive just to walk by but when you enter into the palace it is amazing to see how royalty lived with the grand rooms, intricate art and furniture,...
Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star...
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
At exactly 12 noon every Saturday and Sunday, this refurbished 1931 steamboat pushes out of Nybrokajen bay, and the three-hour brunch cruise sails to Vaxholm and back with impressive panoramic views of the archipelago along the way. The onboard...
Biblioteksgatan, Stockholm, Sweden
For high-end upscale stores and luxury brands, head over to the fancy shopping district of Biblioteksgatan, where many local and international designer labels are clustered.
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
The name translates as "Back Pocket," an apt description for this one-room restaurant tucked into the side of the Royal Opera House. The tiled room is decorated with opera memorabilia, and sometimes you’ll find yourself dining next to...
Mariatorget 3, 118 91 Stockholm, Sweden
Vibrantly decorated with art deco, avant-garde black-and-white portraits, bold artwork, and all the trimmings of a boutique hotel, Rival is a modern hotel owned by founding ABBA member Benny Andersson and located at Mariatorget in Södermalm. It...
Rådmansgatan 16, 114 25 Stockholm, Sweden
Modern Swedish food using locally produced ingredientsand emphasizingsimple, unfussy dishes is all the rage in Stockholm—and few places can beat this 50-seat restaurant opened by Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman in 2016. The pair previously worked...
Stureplan 2, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Sturehof manages to be many things to many people. It’s open every day of the week and almost every day of the year, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. You can come for an after-work drink in the fresh air at the outside bar at the front, or a late...
Ellensviksvagen 1, 131 52 Nacka Strand, Sweden
From the Adirondack chairs lazily spread across the pier and the seafood restaurant’s waterfront deck, it’d be easy to confuse the Hotel J for somewhere in New England. Even the rooms are decked out in a healthy dose of Americana, with tasteful...
Gröna gången 1, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
With its unfinished natural wood floors and clean-lined, understatedly modern furnishings, Hotel Skeppsholmen looks, at first glance, like another ode to contemporary Swedish design, especially considering it was designed by the star team at...
