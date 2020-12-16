Day Trips from Stockholm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Steal away on a day trip to see more of Stockholm's surroundings and the region's history. Explore Stockholm's own archipelago and islands far out in the Baltic Sea, plan extra time to explore these unique islands and town easily accessible from Stockholm.
Save Place
618 92 Kolmården, Sweden
The closest thing Stockholm has to a full-scale zoo is quite impressive. Located 90 minutes' driving from the city, Kolmården Animal Park (Djurpark) is the largest in Scandinavia with about 750 wild attractions from all the jungles, savannas, and...
Save Place
Strandgatan 14, 621 56 Visby, Sweden
After Carcassonne in southwest France, Visby lays claim tothe most important and best-preserved medieval city walls in all of Europe. The town’s citizens began building the original six-meter-high (20-foot) fortified walls in the 13th century, and...
Save Place
Öland, Sweden
Fly into Kalmar from Stockholm (less than an hour), pick up a rental car, and drive over to this island, a major vacation spot for Swedes due to its temperate climate. You can also catch the ferry that runs between Oskarshamn and Byxelkrok. You...
Save Place
Disavägen, 754 40 Uppsala, Sweden
Located in the ancient monument area of Gamla (Old) Uppsala, this museum displays artifacts and findings that chronicle the Viking era and pagan roots of Scandinavian culture. Learn about centuries-old traditions through slideshows, model...
Save Place
Svartbäcksgatan 27, 753 32 Uppsala, Sweden
It’s a sign of just how revered Carl Linnaeus is in Sweden that for many years many people had a picture of him, and his garden, in their pocket. That's because the botanist, who is famed for creating the two-name system for classifying plants and...
Save Place
Brahehus, 563 91 Gränna, Sweden
Spontaneous road trips have always been a favorite form of getaway, so when the opportunity arose in Sweden I jumped at the chance. With a local friend as our guide, we made pit stops that would rival most destinations back home. Stopping at the...
Save Place
178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
Save Place
Fjäderholmarna, Sweden
A 25-minute ferry ride from Slussen takes you to Fjäderholmarna (the Feather Islands) where you can sample slowed-down archipelago living. Once on the island, there are several artisan shops like Krukmakeri, which makes pottery, and Åtta Glas,...
Save Place
NÄSBY 52, 155 93 Nykvarn, Sweden
About an hour’s drive from Stockholm in Nykvarn lies Taxinge Slott, which touts itself as having “Northern Europe’s largest kakbord (cake table)” with over 60 varieties of home-baked desserts, pastries, and other fikabröd. Also known as the “Cake...
Save Place
Tyresö, Sweden
It seems every town here in Sweden has its own "slot," or castle. While in Tyresö, we decided to check out its medieval castle, which was built in the 1620s and is now a museum owned and run by the Nordic Museum (Nordiska museet).
Save Place
Exercisplan 4, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
Skeppsholmen is one of Stockholm's 14 islands and is accessible by walking or biking from Kungsträdgården past the Grand Hôtel and Nationalmuseum. Public buses also service the island. In the past, it housed many military buildings, and you'll see...
Save Place
111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
While you could easily walk over to Djurgården, you can hop aboard one of Stockholm's classic white ferries that depart for Djurgården from Slussen and regularly ferry visitors and locals across the harbor over to Skansen, Waldemarsudde, or the...
Save Place
Waxholmsbolaget runs ferries from Slussen to Vaxholm, and the ride usually takes about an hour each way. Probably the most visited within Stockholm’s archipelago, Vaxholm offers these main attractions: a 16th-century fortress; a harbor lined with...
Save Place
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
Ferries such as Strömma Kanalbolaget and Waxholmsbolaget regularly shuttle travelers around some of Stockholm's 28,000 archipelago islands. Stromma’s 1931 steamboat SS Stockholm has a brunch cruise that runs every weekend. It's a three-hour...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25