Belize Wants to Send You and Your Coworkers on a Free Trip

If you’ve ever eschewed a vacation for fear of your coworkers’ grumbles or simply because you’ve felt like you had too much work to do, Belize’s tourism board has an answer for you. The Belize Guilt Trip, a new promotional contest, is giving away free trips for three people plus their coworkers (don’t worry, not together).

In an attempt to ease the stress of “paid time off shaming,” three lucky, overworked people (and their plus ones) will win a trip that includes complimentary round-trip airfare from the United States to Belize City, four nights in a hotel, airport transfers, and a tour or activity during the trip (scaling some of the largest Mayan ruins in the world or snorkeling alongside sharks and manta rays in the Belize Barrier Reef, we hope). In total, the trip is valued at around $10,000.

For each winner, a preselected coworker will also benefit from the same free trip, including round-trip airfare for two, four nights in a hotel, airport transfers, and an activity. (Think of it as a thank-you for covering for you while you take your trip.)

The trips will take place between March 15 and May 15, 2020. December through April tends to be the “high season” in Belize, with things mellowing out in May.

The company announced the contest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in observance of “National Plan for Vacation Day” (an actual thing created by the U.S. Travel Association in hopes to get Americans to start planning their vacations). After all, over half of Americans don’t use all of their vacation days—and they left 768 million total unused days on the table in 2018. Fear of seeming replaceable, a large workload, and a lack of coverage from coworkers are among the leading reasons why.

To enter the giveaway, visit BelizeGuiltTrip.com before February 18, 2020, and fill out the form. It will ask you why you feel guilty about taking a vacation and which coworker you’re nominating. If you win, you’ll be notified via email about two days after the deadline (the three winners will be picked via a random drawing).

In the meantime? Start dreaming of your trip with AFAR’s guide to Belize and share this with your favorite coworkers.

>> Next: Airbnb Wants to Send You on a Sabbatical to the Bahamas