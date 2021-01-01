The Best Bars in Belize
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Order up a cold Belikin poolside overlooking Ambergris Caye, savor a craft cocktail at a celebrity-owned resort, or pull up a chair on the beach and cool off with a local rum concoction.
Save Place
1657 Laguna Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Tucked in a condo complex just north of the bridge, Coco Loco’s is a cozy little pool and beach bar. On hot days, take advantage of the swim-up bar stools or hang out on the picnic tables closer to the beach. What Coco Loco’s lacks in...
Save Place
Placencia Sidewalk, Placencia, Belize
You'll know Tipsy Tuna when you see it: the bright pink, purple, blue, and green tables and chairs, the leopard print on the walls, the snarky signs plastered everywhere—even on the ceiling. Only slightly less local than its equally loud neighbor...
Save Place
The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
Save Place
Front St Caye Caulker, Belize
One of Caye Caulker’s best beach bars is also its friendliest. Set right on the Split—a narrow channel dividing the island’s north and south portions—Caye Caulker’s most social corner invites tourists and...
Save Place
If you’re in San Pedro on a Tuesday or Thursday night, head over to Wahoo’s Lounge on Front Street for the weekly Chicken Drop. It’s definitely one of the most unique experiences you’ll have on your Belize vacation. Place your bets, watch the...
Save Place
36 Coconut Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Head south of town to the tiny beach bar at Mata Rocks Resort. Squirrel’s Nest is a peaceful spot to enjoy a few cocktails while taking in views of Belize’s well-renowned Barrier Reef. For years, I called Mata Rocks my hotel of choice when I...
Save Place
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Tips + News Ecuador Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers
- 3 Tips + News The World’s Happiest Country Is All About Reading, Coffee, and Saunas
- 4 Air Travel Data Shows a Summer Travel Surge Is Coming. Will Airfares Surge, Too?
- 5 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities