Zeppelin Hall
88 Liberty View Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA
| +1 201-721-8888
Photo courtesy of Zeppelin Hall
More info
Sun 12pm - 1am
Wed, Thur 4pm - 1:45am
Fri 4pm - 2:45am
Sat 12pm - 2:45am
Drink Like a German in Jersey CityWith a huge selection of beers on tap, a rolodex of rotating events (think live 80s cover bands and game-day viewing parties) and plenty of indoor-outdoor seating, Zeppelin Hall is the kind of place where hours can pass before you've even finished your lager.
Thirty-foot communal tables encourage socializing, as does the European-style biergarten's wellspring of brews. Grab some shade on the patio in summer time and be sure to try a German or Belgian beer. If you're feeling adventurous, the neon-hued Purple Haze hints of raspberry.
The pretzels, sausage sampler, and other German-style fare complement the drinks and the vibe, but it's the draught here that really stands out.