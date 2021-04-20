Wine Bar do Castelo
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 887 9093
When Offered Pig's Neck and 80 Year Old Port Say YesNutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel more connected to food and the people. (And when offered 80 year old Port always say yes!)
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Portuguese Snack Time
While most people find this place because it is the #1 tripadvisor restaurant in Lisbon, the greatest satisfaction comes from those (like me a long time ago) discovered this place by accident. It is not a restaurant; it is a wine bar whose owners were smart enough to include an exclusive and detailed selection of the finest of Portuguese cured and smoked hams, chorizos, loins and cheeses.
I like this about them, they stay true to the country’s snack food heritage and they also match it with an extensive selection of Portuguese wines. Wines by the glass range from 4€ to 100€ and plenty more if you are like and can't pass on the opportunity to taste a 130 year old port. Particularly I am a huge fan of Green wine and tried an alvarinho and loureiro grape selection wines that the owner recommended, together with some cured cheese from Serra da Estrela and some Portuguese water bread. Everything was excellent, the wine, the food and the courtesy, professionalism and friendliness of the owners. I recommend it to all lovers of good wine, good charcuterie, good cheese and good bread.
