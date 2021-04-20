Wine Bar do Castelo R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal

When Offered Pig's Neck and 80 Year Old Port Say Yes Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel more connected to food and the people. (And when offered 80 year old Port always say yes!)