White's Ferry Inc.

White's Ferry
Of the 100 ferries that have operated on the Potomac River, White's is the last working ferry service. Since 1786, it has served as a unique and convenient means of crossing between Loudoun County, Virginia, to Montgomery County, Maryland. These days, travelers use the ferry daily from 5am to 11pm, where as many as 24 cars can be transported in a single trip. It makes for a gorgeous, scenic commute—whether to work, a wine tasting, a picnic, boutique shopping, or hiking/biking the C&O Canal trail. Fees are required for one-way and round-trip crossings.