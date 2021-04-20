West Side Market 1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

More info Sun 10am - 4pm Mon, Wed 7am - 4pm Fri, Sat 7am - 6pm

The West Side Market, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. There's a lot to love about Cleveland, though I'll admit I was a little shocked that there could be at first. I mean, it's Cleveland, right? LeBron is gone, Drew Carrey doesn't hang out there anymore, and the Indians haven't been relevant since before Manny Ramirez's third steroid suspension.



I spent a week in the Mistake by the Lake, and have to say that I was enthralled by it. People are chill Midwestern types, the food comes large and in charge (thank you Melt Bar & Grilled!), and the downtown core is being gentrified nicely. To top it off, Cleveland is home to The West Side Market, one of America's greatest wholesalers of awesome. Here I am ordering a Salmon Crepe from Crepe de Lux inside the market proper - not something you could have got your hands on 50 years ago, but this isn't your grandfather's West Side Market anymore (seriously, my grandfather has been coming here since it opened, and he says it's not the same). The market is also home to sensational wieners, hot sauce vendors, meat merchants, seafood hawkers, and a 101 different Oho artifacts to spend your money on.



The Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland is a brilliant part of town to photograph; nearly every street and or alley is loaded with cultural artifacts from a culture other than our own Western one. The market sits at the heart of the 'hood, and should be at the top of your Cleveland itinerary.