Weihe Wenchang Ji Restaurant
Nanbianhai Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
The Famous Hainanese ChickenHainan's famous chicken dish is known throughout China, Singapore, and Malaysia. It is actually a national dish in Singapore—but the original is from Sanya.
The dish is known as "Wenchang chicken," which is also the name of the chicken itself. It is a breed native to Hainan, allowed to live free-range, and fed peanut bran and coconut.
The preparation is absolute simplicity: The chicken is boiled in water just enough to cook it, whilst preserving the flavor and texture of the meat. Then it's chopped with a cleaver and served with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce and ginger. The skin is a bit slimy, so feel free to put it to the side if you want and focus on the succulent meat.