Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Weedon Island Preserve

1800 Weedon Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
Website
| +1 727-453-6500
Kayaking Weedon Island Preserve, Minutes from downtown St Petersburg, FL Saint Petersburg Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Kayaking Weedon Island Preserve, Minutes from downtown St Petersburg, FL

There is more to the St Petersburg/Clearwater area than beaches and boating; there are quiet pockets of nature filled with beauty and wild creatures. Weedon Island Preserve is one of those spots. Located on the northwestern shores of Tampa Bay, it is a quick 20 minute drive from downtown St Petersburg. This 3190 acre marine ecosystem is accessible by kayak, boardwalk, pier, and a small system of upland trails.

We rented kayaks for a half-day and paddled through a well-marked water trail. Sweetwater Kayak Rentals delivered the kayaks to the water’s edge and provided life vests, paddles, and good advice. With a bit of a shove, we were off onto the waters of Weedon Preserve.

We paddled in sheltered bays watching American oystercatchers and egrets scavenge for food. We glided through earthy-scented mangrove tunnels where the outside world melted away into quiet paradise.

Another day we watched the sunset from the fishing pier. A Great Blue Heron walked along one railing while we leaned against the other, content to savor the late afternoon light. A swish in the water heralded a small group of dolphins, one a youngster.

A walk up the observation tower is rewarded with an expansive view of the mangrove “islands” with the downtowns of Tampa and St Petersburg just a glimmer in the distance.

For more information about Sweetwater Kayaks, check here.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points