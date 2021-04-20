Weedon Island Preserve
1800 Weedon Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
| +1 727-453-6500
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Kayaking Weedon Island Preserve, Minutes from downtown St Petersburg, FLThere is more to the St Petersburg/Clearwater area than beaches and boating; there are quiet pockets of nature filled with beauty and wild creatures. Weedon Island Preserve is one of those spots. Located on the northwestern shores of Tampa Bay, it is a quick 20 minute drive from downtown St Petersburg. This 3190 acre marine ecosystem is accessible by kayak, boardwalk, pier, and a small system of upland trails.
We rented kayaks for a half-day and paddled through a well-marked water trail. Sweetwater Kayak Rentals delivered the kayaks to the water’s edge and provided life vests, paddles, and good advice. With a bit of a shove, we were off onto the waters of Weedon Preserve.
We paddled in sheltered bays watching American oystercatchers and egrets scavenge for food. We glided through earthy-scented mangrove tunnels where the outside world melted away into quiet paradise.
Another day we watched the sunset from the fishing pier. A Great Blue Heron walked along one railing while we leaned against the other, content to savor the late afternoon light. A swish in the water heralded a small group of dolphins, one a youngster.
A walk up the observation tower is rewarded with an expansive view of the mangrove “islands” with the downtowns of Tampa and St Petersburg just a glimmer in the distance.
