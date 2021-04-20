Washington Avon Beach, Avon

Where are you going?
Here Comes Summer at the Jersey Shore

Well, my favorite beach at Washington Ave. in Avon, New Jersey is ready for the Summer of 2013.

After the severe damage to our area beaches and beach towns, New Jersey is "Stronger than the Storm."

On June 15th, the season will begin. Not everything is the way it was, but the boards are down, the beaches are replenished, and you can buy your beach badge because the Jersey Shore is open for beach goers. The little shops and many restaurants are operating out of trailers. Many are being rebuilt. And the rebuilding goes on.

So, I'm ready and can't wait. Let's hope for good weather.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

