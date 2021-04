Walt Disney World Resort

Standing on the sidelines at a Disney Parade at Disney World made me feel like a kid again. As I watched the happy faces of my little nieces and nephews, I marveled at Walt Disney's genius. He envisioned a place where children "of all ages" would be happy and carefree. His dream has been realized. I know that I felt happy there. The atmosphere at Disney World had always been somewhat of a mystery to me. Years ago I had thought - who would need to go to a park where thousands of people go to experience Mexico or France? Why not take that money and go to the real thing? But after one visit (there have been more) I realized that Disney World is so well executed that it's a very unique place or group of parks to visit. I am sure there are many who agree with me. Whether on a day trip or staying at Disney, you'll enjoy yourself and being a kid again. Try to plan your trip around the real busy times of the year like Easter week and you will get to see and do a lot more of the different parks. I have to admit…..I love Disney World!