Walt Disney World Resort

Disney World Marathon

The magic of the Disney World Marathon is a great experience, providing fun fitness while you travel. Normally I'd rather do anything but run, but when my I turned 50 this year my wife and I decided to do the Disney World Half-Marathon together. The event was full of surprises; we found out Tony Horton (of P90X) was at the marathon weekend, so we signed up for a free one-hour workout. The real highlight was the amount of one-on-one help he gave my wife. Since she is a dedicated runner, she came away from that experience a little sore, but with a firm belief in "do more yoga" and the thrill of seeing me so pumped up and happy working out with this great guy. I highly recommend this weekend for lots of fun, and just maybe the chance to meet one of your fitness icons. My wife's surprise was meeting with Olympic marathon gold-medalist and author Jeff Galloway.