Walt Disney World Resort
4600 N World Drive
Walt Disney World ResortWalt Disney World’s four remarkable theme parks are part of nearly 104 square kilometers (40 square miles) filled with entertainment. Magic Kingdom is home to the iconic Cinderella Castle and has six themed sections. At EPCOT, guests take a trip around the globe and into the future via exhibits, rides and events. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a working film, television and radio studio lot that features attractions based on favorite Disney characters. Adventures with real animals await guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The resort is approximately 90 minutes from Port Canaveral.
almost 7 years ago
Disney World Marathon
The magic of the Disney World Marathon is a great experience, providing fun fitness while you travel. Normally I'd rather do anything but run, but when my I turned 50 this year my wife and I decided to do the Disney World Half-Marathon together. The event was full of surprises; we found out Tony Horton (of P90X) was at the marathon weekend, so we signed up for a free one-hour workout. The real highlight was the amount of one-on-one help he gave my wife. Since she is a dedicated runner, she came away from that experience a little sore, but with a firm belief in "do more yoga" and the thrill of seeing me so pumped up and happy working out with this great guy. I highly recommend this weekend for lots of fun, and just maybe the chance to meet one of your fitness icons. My wife's surprise was meeting with Olympic marathon gold-medalist and author Jeff Galloway.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Disney Parade
Standing on the sidelines at a Disney Parade at Disney World made me feel like a kid again. As I watched the happy faces of my little nieces and nephews, I marveled at Walt Disney's genius. He envisioned a place where children "of all ages" would be happy and carefree. His dream has been realized. I know that I felt happy there. The atmosphere at Disney World had always been somewhat of a mystery to me. Years ago I had thought - who would need to go to a park where thousands of people go to experience Mexico or France? Why not take that money and go to the real thing? But after one visit (there have been more) I realized that Disney World is so well executed that it's a very unique place or group of parks to visit. I am sure there are many who agree with me. Whether on a day trip or staying at Disney, you'll enjoy yourself and being a kid again. Try to plan your trip around the real busy times of the year like Easter week and you will get to see and do a lot more of the different parks. I have to admit…..I love Disney World!
almost 7 years ago
Explore All 6 Lands
Main Street, USA, Liberty Square, Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland
almost 7 years ago
Orlando int'l is where it begins and ends
Wonderful!
over 5 years ago
8-12 OCT 15
Orlando
almost 5 years ago
With daughters, enjoying the Food & Wine Festival
This annual Festival allows you to travel the world, without leaving Florida. The village has permanent structures, representing the countries. The employees are citizens of the countries, and are in traditional dress. You can taste the food, wine, as-well-as buy authentic items. You had better be ready for a lot of walking, with sun exposure, and crowds.