VW Beetle Ranch

Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do):

You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field.

But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short distance down the road from Amarillo.

In fact, as I was traveling on I-40 and headed back towards Dallas, I was trying to find the Cadillac Ranch but ended up missing it somehow, as well as my exit. I found the next closest road to get me headed in the right direction. As I pulled off at the exit, I spotted these VW Beetles right alongside the exit ramp. Laughing, I stopped to take some pictures. How creative, eh?

This was way better than Cadillac Ranch - still unique, but less photographed, not advertized and totally deserted. THAT is what makes a real travel story - something you happen to stumble upon while lost in the Panhandle of the Lone Star State.

So if you're headed east on I-40 out of Amarillo, stay on the interstate till you find Conway. You'll spot this beetle graveyard right off the exit.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

