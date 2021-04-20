VW Beetle Ranch Amarillo, TX, TX, USA

You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field.



But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short distance down the road from Amarillo.



In fact, as I was traveling on I-40 and headed back towards Dallas, I was trying to find the Cadillac Ranch but ended up missing it somehow, as well as my exit. I found the next closest road to get me headed in the right direction. As I pulled off at the exit, I spotted these VW Beetles right alongside the exit ramp. Laughing, I stopped to take some pictures. How creative, eh?



This was way better than Cadillac Ranch - still unique, but less photographed, not advertized and totally deserted. THAT is what makes a real travel story - something you happen to stumble upon while lost in the Panhandle of the Lone Star State.



So if you're headed east on I-40 out of Amarillo, stay on the interstate till you find Conway. You'll spot this beetle graveyard right off the exit.