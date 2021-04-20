Visconti's Italian Restaurant

The Cure for Hunger Pains
Located inside the Visconti building, Cured is a standout shop in a town that’s full of sausages and wursts. They make bratwurst, kielbasa, chorizo, currywurst and more on-site, and carry local Salumi salami as well as pancetta, prosciutto, and other meats imported from Italy. There’s also a selection of local Washington cheese, including the legendary Beecher’s, and imported cheeses, plus an array of pickled veggies, mustards, and other condiments. On a sunny day, take some sliced meats and cheeses to go and have a picnic outside at the nearby Waterfront Park, or order grilled sausages next door in their beer garden.