Visconti's Italian Restaurant

1323, 636 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
| +1 509-548-1213
The Cure for Hunger Pains Leavenworth Washington United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Located inside the Visconti building, Cured is a standout shop in a town that’s full of sausages and wursts. They make bratwurst, kielbasa, chorizo, currywurst and more on-site, and carry local Salumi salami as well as pancetta, prosciutto, and other meats imported from Italy. There’s also a selection of local Washington cheese, including the legendary Beecher’s, and imported cheeses, plus an array of pickled veggies, mustards, and other condiments. On a sunny day, take some sliced meats and cheeses to go and have a picnic outside at the nearby Waterfront Park, or order grilled sausages next door in their beer garden.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

