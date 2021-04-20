Virunga Mountains

Visiting the Mountain Gorillas in Rwanda

How can you really explain it? To sit on the side of a mountain as the gorilla family moves about you carrying on the business of their lives. As a kid I read about Dianne Fossey and her work with the gorillas, but never did I think I would be able to see them for myself in their home habitat. Their different personalities were so evident from the playfulness of the babies, the watchfulness of the moms, and the stature of the silverback. I did not expect them to brush me as they moved about, or to be shoved by the silverback as I wasn't able to move out of his way fast enough as he rushed by. WOW!



The trackers and rangers were so knowledgeable and with only eight visitors taken to meet a gorilla family at a time, it really maintains the intimacy of being among these soulful creatures. The travel arrangements made by Deeper Africa for this solo traveler were wonderful from start to finish and provided me with an opportunity to experience something I never though I would.



I will be going back!!!!