Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Manin

Piazza Manin, SP65, 10, 33033 Passariano UD, Italy
Website
| +39 0432 821211
Friuli’s Largest Palazzo Passariano Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 7pm

Friuli’s Largest Palazzo

The largest palazzo in Italy’s Friuli–Venezia Giulia region, Villa Manin stands along a stretch of highway near the town of Codroipo. Set amid cornfields and vineyards, the villa was originally the summer residence of Ludovico Manin, the last doge of Venice. During the 1797 signing of the Treaty of Campoformido, which ceded much of northern Italy to Austria, this palace was briefly home to Napoleon Bonaparte, whose diminutive bed is on display in the Napoleon Room. In contrast to its interior décor, painted in typical 17th-century trompe l’oeil, Villa Manin is currently used for rotating exhibitions of contemporary art. To complement the villa’s monolithic dimensions, the vast courtyard was modeled after Rome’s Piazza San Pietro, with a semicircular colonnade at the opposite end. To the rear of the villa lie forty-seven acres of gardens, complete with mythological statues, fountains, and fishponds.
By Elisabeth Antoine Crawford , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points