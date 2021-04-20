Crepes, Cream Puffs, and Curry

All that shopping at Uwajimaya’s Asian grocery store can really work up an appetite. Don’t go away hungry — stroll over to the attached food court for a snack or a meal. Aloha Plates serves up Hawaiian plate lunch and does a tender, juicy kahlua pork. Beard Papa's Cream Puffs has sweet treats in a variety of flavors; try the green tea filling for a different taste. Thai Place has curry specials, while Samurai Noodle serves up fresh ramen, and Yummy House Bakery is a popular pastry spot. Unicone’s Japanese-style crepes are served rolled up in a paper cone, which can make them tricky to eat, but worth the effort; the corn flake topping is strangely delicious and highly recommended. Uwajimaya also has its own Asian deli, and if you order from here, you can pay at the express lane and avoid the long lines in the main checkout area.