608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Chinatown, aka the International District, isn’t all souvenir stores and dim sum; there are museums, galleries, and indie boutiques like Tuesday Scarves. Owner/designer Rian Robison's tiny shop is brightly decorated with long, looped infinity scarves in every color and pattern hung from rods on the walls. The versatile accessories work as scarves looped once or twice around the neck, pulled up over the head as a hood, or worn around the shoulders as a shrug. Rian is usually in the shop, happy to talk about her wares or discuss custom orders. You can also shop online at her Etsy store if you’re not in the area.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Tuesday Scarves

