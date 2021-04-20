Tubman African American Museum
340 Walnut Street
| +1 478-743-8544
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm
African American Heritage MuseumThe Tubman African American Museum, named for abolitionist Harriet Tubman, is Macon's educational resource for school groups and curious visitors who want to learn more about African American history and culture.
The first exhibit displays the mural pictured above, which tells about African American history from African heritage to the slave trade to modern-day America. In addition to information on Tubman, many prominent African Americans are featured, as well as those who helped advance civil rights. Work by artists and African American inventors are also on display.