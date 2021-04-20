Where are you going?
Tubman African American Museum

340 Walnut Street
Website
| +1 478-743-8544
African American Heritage Museum Macon Georgia United States
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm

African American Heritage Museum

The Tubman African American Museum, named for abolitionist Harriet Tubman, is Macon's educational resource for school groups and curious visitors who want to learn more about African American history and culture.

The first exhibit displays the mural pictured above, which tells about African American history from African heritage to the slave trade to modern-day America. In addition to information on Tubman, many prominent African Americans are featured, as well as those who helped advance civil rights. Work by artists and African American inventors are also on display.

By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

