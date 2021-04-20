Trohv
921 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA
| +1 410-366-3456
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 8pm
The Best Baltimore SouvenirsLooking for something different from the typical keychain or postcard to bring home as a souvenir? Then go to Trohv, an independently owned shop in Hampden that carries everything from furniture to home decor to gag gifts. This is where I go to get birthday/any-occasion cards and anything mustache-themed. Walking in, you know you're going to stay there for a while because of the amazing assortment of stuff you didn't know you ever wanted. It's worth a lengthy browse.
Trohv carries art pieces and products from local artists as well. Unique souvenirs could be a Baltimore pillow or a map illustrated by a local artist. They also carry the traditional Baltimore rat stickers and T-shirts.
Wander through Trohv for a while and hopefully you'll go home with something amazing and unique.