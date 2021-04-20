Trapeze School New York - TSNY Los Angeles 370 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

Circus Practice Quietly stationed between the Ferris Wheel, Playland Arcade and Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, lives the TSNY School of Trapeze, and an unintimidating way to fly through the air.



Yes, you get a crowd of tourists watching from the pier below, but once you are holding the swing (which is heavier than you'd think), everything is blocked out, and the thrill of the ride ahead is all that matters. All you have to do is jump.



The staff makes you feel comfortable and safe, while giving you confidence to do what they'll have you believe is no big deal.



Bucket List stuff.