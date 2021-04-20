trails between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal
trail running under the Spanish Moss, along the Savannah RiverTrees by the river, draped in Spanish Moss--never gets old; each time I visit Georgia, my favorite place to go for a run is on the trails between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal--this is an ecological convergence zone, where the subtropical vegetation of 'the low country' meets the upland forests more common in the Appalachians; the occasional alligator plies the waters around here, and it's the northern limit for both those giant reptiles and the epiphytic moss that gives these woods their sense of place...Soft on the feet, and soft green light all around...
From the headwaters and the lock gates, it's about a 5.5 mile (9 km) run/hike/bike-ride to the historic mill area near downtown Augusta. Kayak rentals are also available...Most of the way, you're in the shade...