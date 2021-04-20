Where are you going?
Toronto Islands

Toronto Islands, Toronto, ON, Canada
Toronto Islands Toronto Canada
Having a great time at the Toronto Islands, Canada Toronto Canada
Toronto Islands Toronto Canada
Having a great time at the Toronto Islands, Canada Toronto Canada

Toronto Islands

Once summer has arrived in all her glory, city folk yearn to escape the concrete jungle. The cheap and chic solution for locals is to pack a picnic and head for a beach day on the Toronto Islands, just a short ferry ride away. Of the three primary islands, all of which are connected by paths and bridges, Centre Island boasts the highest number of visitors; people head straight to its main strip to get to the beach and the amusement park. Ward's Island offers more charm: In addition to the sandy shore, there are small summer cottages and gardens. Those intent on exercise can rent bicycles or paddleboats.
By Karolyne Ellacott , AFAR Local Expert

Natalia Forcier
almost 7 years ago

Having a great time at the Toronto Islands, Canada

The Islands have a fun and relaxing atmosphere. You can walk around, grab a snack and a drink in the restaurant, play woleyball, or just sit on the grass and enjoy wonderful view Toronto ( on a picture you can see CN Tower behind me). I had a blast.

