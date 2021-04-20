Toronto Islands
Toronto IslandsOnce summer has arrived in all her glory, city folk yearn to escape the concrete jungle. The cheap and chic solution for locals is to pack a picnic and head for a beach day on the Toronto Islands, just a short ferry ride away. Of the three primary islands, all of which are connected by paths and bridges, Centre Island boasts the highest number of visitors; people head straight to its main strip to get to the beach and the amusement park. Ward's Island offers more charm: In addition to the sandy shore, there are small summer cottages and gardens. Those intent on exercise can rent bicycles or paddleboats.
The Islands have a fun and relaxing atmosphere. You can walk around, grab a snack and a drink in the restaurant, play woleyball, or just sit on the grass and enjoy wonderful view Toronto ( on a picture you can see CN Tower behind me). I had a blast.