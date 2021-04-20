Top Pot Doughnuts is Top-Notch

There's no wrong time for coffee and donuts, but it feels especially cozy when you're escaping a blustery fall day, or an unexpected rainstorm. Top Pot is a welcome haven whenever you need a caffeine fix or a hearty, sweet snack—just put their "hand-forged doughnuts" to the test.



Top Pot roasts its own coffee as well and usually has a couple of different varieties brewing. My personal weakness is the Ovaltine mocha: a rich, malted chocolatey treat I've never seen anywhere else. A fall favorite is the pumpkin cake donut; if you see it, grab it, and consider yourself lucky! If they don't, don't worry because they have all the standard cake and raised flavors, too. After you're full, you can pick up vintage-style T-shirts and old-fashioned ceramic logo mugs to bring home as truly local souvenirs.