Top Pot Doughnuts
10600 Northeast 9th Place
| +1 425-457-7440
Sat, Sun 7am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 5:30pm
Best Donuts in TownTop Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the usual flavors, plus more. Last time I ordered a blueberry cake, and the time before I tried the Feather Boa, a coconut covered cake donut. This is a place for all, whether you are a business traveler who wants to be the most loved at the meeting, or a family looking for some sweets, Top Pot is the way to go.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Top Pot Doughnuts is Top-Notch
There's no wrong time for coffee and donuts, but it feels especially cozy when you're escaping a blustery fall day, or an unexpected rainstorm. Top Pot is a welcome haven whenever you need a caffeine fix or a hearty, sweet snack—just put their "hand-forged doughnuts" to the test.
Top Pot roasts its own coffee as well and usually has a couple of different varieties brewing. My personal weakness is the Ovaltine mocha: a rich, malted chocolatey treat I've never seen anywhere else. A fall favorite is the pumpkin cake donut; if you see it, grab it, and consider yourself lucky! If they don't, don't worry because they have all the standard cake and raised flavors, too. After you're full, you can pick up vintage-style T-shirts and old-fashioned ceramic logo mugs to bring home as truly local souvenirs.
almost 7 years ago
Top Pot Doughnuts - Flagship Cafe
Top Pot Doughnuts is a 14 year Seattle institution and this is their flagship location. They are immensely popular for their donuts: most mornings the line is snaking out the door and out onto the street. The reason being that each day the donuts are baked in the morning only, making that the best time to grab one. They have all the classic donuts as well as some specialty ones such as pumpkin, cherry blossom, and spiced chai. Top Pot also serves good coffee.