TMN AO VIVO Rua da Cintura Armazém 65 Cais do Gás-Santos, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal

Esplanade Outside, Concert Hall Inside An old warehouse was turned into a concert hall with a capacity of 1,000. It’s fully equipped for bands, DJs, stand-up comedy, and theater performances. The space is rented to agents and labels, resulting in a program of indie rock, pop rock, and world music.



Outside, you can sunbathe, sip some wine while enjoying the river, and watch sailboats crossing the river.



If you want to have a meal, just sit at a table. I suggest “Polvo à Vinagrete” (octopus salad with peppers and olives), a good choice for summertime.

