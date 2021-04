Time2Give Calçada do Forte nº 40 e 46, 1100-256 Lisboa, Portugal

Browsing Souvenirs in Alfama TIME2GIVE is a designer shop of souvenirs in the Alfama neighborhood. You can easily find nice souvenirs with several themes like sardines, Galo de Barcelos, Tram N 28—all in different forms like magnets, tiles, bags, mugs, and postcards.



To get there: From the metro to Santa Apolónia, go up Calçada Forte, or if you are at National Pantheon, look for Calçada do Cascão and head down the street.