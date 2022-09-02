Shanga

Arusha, Tanzania
http://www.shanga.org/
+255 689 759 067
Shanga, a nonprofit, employs more than 70 people with disabilities to fabricate beautiful handmade products from recycled materials. The range of skilled artistry here is truly impressive: The team creates paintings, woven rugs, handblown glasses, and intricately beaded jewelry. Visitors can join a tour of the workshop to see all this activity in person before stopping in at the store to pick up some special souvenirs. It’s an uplifting place and provides much-needed employment and care for these individuals. Since the idyllic location is at the Arusha Coffee Lodge, sticking around for lunch at the on-site café is a must.

By Harriet Constable

Harriet Constable
Thu Aug 24 07:10:07 EDT 2017

Shop at Shanga

