The Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
Website
| +1 631-483-5037
The Surf Lodge Montauk New York United States
The Surf Lodge

First built in 1967, the Surf Lodge has been a destination for surfers, artists, and musicians for decades. Today's Surf Lodge has kept that bohemian spirit, creating a breezy boutique for savoring Montauk's simple pleasures: sunsets, fishing, surfing, sunbathing, and music. Every summer season, live concerts attract music lovers. Hammocks on private balconies, cozy lounge furniture in the sand, and a spacious waterfront deck set the scene for relaxation. The Restaurant serves fresh seafood plucked from Montauk's shores, while the bar serves healthy juices by day and potent cocktails by night. At the heart of the Montauk community, this local landmark is the perfect base for a trip to the serene sibling of the Hamptons.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

