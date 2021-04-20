Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Shops at Downtown

30 Isabel la Católica
Website
Coffee in Regal Surroundings Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 9pm

Coffee in Regal Surroundings

You have a few different options when it comes to stopping for a coffee at The Shops at Downtown, the retail complex inside Hotel Downtown in Mexico City's Centro Histórico. There's the hotel's own restaurant, which offers comfortable chairs and couches; the chocolate purveyor Que Bo!, which also serves espresso drinks; or one of the several restaurants and cafés in the complex, among them Padrinos, Azul Histórico, and Café Punta del Cielo.

Take your pick–no matter where you end up in the center, you'll find yourself surrounded by a 17th-century building with volcanic walls and lots of history.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points