The Shops at Downtown
30 Isabel la Católica
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 9pm
Coffee in Regal SurroundingsYou have a few different options when it comes to stopping for a coffee at The Shops at Downtown, the retail complex inside Hotel Downtown in Mexico City's Centro Histórico. There's the hotel's own restaurant, which offers comfortable chairs and couches; the chocolate purveyor Que Bo!, which also serves espresso drinks; or one of the several restaurants and cafés in the complex, among them Padrinos, Azul Histórico, and Café Punta del Cielo.
Take your pick–no matter where you end up in the center, you'll find yourself surrounded by a 17th-century building with volcanic walls and lots of history.