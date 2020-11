Sleep Surrounded by Irish History

Irish history sets the tone throughout this red-brick Victorian’s marbled halls. The 284 rooms include the apartment where the constitution was drafted, and a tapestry by famed 20th-century Dublin painter Louis le Brocquy hangs above the fireplace in the chandeliered lobby. Doubles from $280, 353/(0) 1-663-4500. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's " The New Dubliners ."