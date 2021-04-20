The San Diego Museum of Art
1450 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92102, USA
| +1 619-232-7931
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10am - 5pm
Fri 10am - 8pm
Bringing art alive with flowersFor anyone who loves flowers, the annual Art Alive at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park is not to be missed. There are almost a hundred entries by florists who create beautiful arrangements inspired by paintings at the San Diego Museum of Art.
The museum is transformed into a floral paradise with beautiful plants and roses lining the stairs and around the hallways. Each year, a florist is chosen to create a masterpiece of design to showcase the fountain in the rotunda.
My husband creates Ikebana (Japanese plant/floral arrangement) at home, so we really enjoy seeing the inspirational ideas.
The weekend long event kicks off with a cocktail theme party and the entire museum is gorgeously decorated in fragrant flowers and greens. Throughout the rest of the weekend, there are also classes, lectures, and floral themed events.
Since the museum is located in Balboa Park, stop by The Prado or Sculpture Park Cafe for lunch.