The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

México 1 Km 5, Misiones del Cabo, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 163 0000
Cabo San Lucas' Only Rooftop Bar

For top-flight cocktails on an open-air terrace with views that go on forever, head straight to The Rooftop at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel. House specialties include drinks made with fresh produce, including the Bitter Pina, featuring high-end rums, Angostura bitters, and passionfruit puree, and the Perfect Sunset, a mix of Tequila Silver, Cointreau, orange, lime, and simple syrup. Beer lovers will also find much to delight in thanks to the beer garden pergola designed to service their every tasting whim.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

