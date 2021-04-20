The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch
A Dream Ski RetreatHigh above Vail Valley, atop Beaver Creek Mountain, is the oasis that is the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. You can't beat the hotel's ski-in, ski-out access, but a major makeover at the end of 2013 means the hotel offers even more perks. The new look (think rustic lodgepole pine beams and huge stone fireplaces) was inspired by the great lodges found throughout America's national parks. The work of Colorado artists can be found throughout the hotel. In addition to a new restaurant called Buffalos, there's the new Bachelors Lounge that caters to wine and spirits lovers and cigar connoisseurs. Stylish guests with an expense account can outfit themselves in fancy new gear sold at the outpost of the alpine shop Gorsuch. My favorite perk is returning to the hotel at day's end and being greeted with a hot cup of cocoa.
The Best Bison Burger in Vail Valley
There's nothing like a burger and a beer after a long day on the slopes. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch recently opened a new restaurant called Buffalos for the 2013-2014 ski season. True to its name, the restaurant serves a dozen or so dishes that showcase grass-fed Colorado bison. Guests can start their day with buffalo steak and eggs. Bison chili is a perfect dish to warm up with over lunch. But the not-to-miss dish is the bison burger, which comes topped with bacon aioli, pickled red onions, and a fried egg. The bar provides a great meeting spot for après ski and has an amazing beer program that highlights local Colorado brews. If you're craving a cocktail, try the Bourbon Wildflower.
Colorado's Finest Après Beer and Cheese
The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch has put an educational twist on après ski. New for the 2014-2015 ski season, the hotel is offering an après beer and cheese class Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. in the new Bachelor's Lounge. I'm a total beer and cheese nerd so this was my version of heaven. Alex Kaplan, the resident beer sommelier, sources some of Colorado's most unique craft beers and pairs them with Colorado artisanal cheeses. She is a total beer brainiac and can wax poetic about the different hops used or the history of a brewery. Each of the beers she chose for me weren't necessarily a style I would usually order, but she totally surprised me and turned me on to some great new brews. I'm not a fruity beer girl but the gluten-free Glutart Raspberry from Bonfire Brewery had just subtle hints of raspberries and wasn't at all sweet. The winner for me was Great Divide's English Old-Style Hibernation Ale paired with Avalanche Goat White Cheddar. That will definitely become a go-to pairing at my winter dinner parties. Classes cost $35 and Alex can suggest nearby local breweries worth a visit during your trip.
Craft Cocktails with Colorado Spirit(s)
Hot cocoa spiked with Peppermint Schnapps used to be as close to a craft cocktail as one could hope for at most mountain resorts. But the mixology craze that has swept urban bars has finally made it to the ski slopes. In December 2014, the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch opened Buffaloes, a new restaurant and lounge with a serious dedication to promoting Colorado-sourced ingredients in both its food menu and bar menu. When Garrett Cosgrove took over the bar he restocked the shelves with some of the state's best spirits from small-batch producers such as Dancing Pines and Leopold Bros. He's also making house-made infusions like a lemongrass-spiked gin and a autumnal pumpkin and squash infused bourbon. Cosgrove avoids getting too geeky and instead puts subtle twists on classic cocktails. For example, for his S&S Margarita, he infuses tequila with mango and habañero and uses agave for a bit of sweetness. I loved the complexity of his Ginger Sazerac, which combines 10th Mountain Division Rye Whiskey, absinthe rinse, ginger, Domaine De Canton, brown sugar, and bitters. Cocktail nerds can even take craft cocktail classes Wednesday and Fridays in Bachelors Lounge.