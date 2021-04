The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch has put an educational twist on après ski. New for the 2014-2015 ski season, the hotel is offering an après beer and cheese class Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. in the new Bachelor's Lounge. I'm a total beer and cheese nerd so this was my version of heaven. Alex Kaplan, the resident beer sommelier, sources some of Colorado 's most unique craft beers and pairs them with Colorado artisanal cheeses. She is a total beer brainiac and can wax poetic about the different hops used or the history of a brewery. Each of the beers she chose for me weren't necessarily a style I would usually order, but she totally surprised me and turned me on to some great new brews. I'm not a fruity beer girl but the gluten-free Glutart Raspberry from Bonfire Brewery had just subtle hints of raspberries and wasn't at all sweet. The winner for me was Great Divide's English Old-Style Hibernation Ale paired with Avalanche Goat White Cheddar. That will definitely become a go-to pairing at my winter dinner parties. Classes cost $35 and Alex can suggest nearby local breweries worth a visit during your trip.