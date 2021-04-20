Have some laughs at Atlanta's best comedy club.
Want to see some quality shows at Atlanta
's longest running comedy club? Head to The Punchline in Sandy Springs to hear the best of the best. Offering at least two shows each night, you can't go wrong! With performers like Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Chris Tucker, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Jackie Mason, Dave Chappelle, Larry The Cable Guy, Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy - you want to keep an eye on the schedule and book your tickets in advance!