The Le Tub Saloon

1100 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-921-9425
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2am
Mon - Fri 11am - 1am

Hidden between green palms along the waterway is a multi-level saloon with outdoor seating called LeTub. This bar and restaurant was made famous a few years ago when GQ Magazine food writer Alan Richman declared that the burger here was the best that he had ever had.

The vibe is uber-casual. You can pull your boat in, and the indoor/outdoor dining space is filled with driftwood-like woodwork. Menu highlights include the seafood gumbo and the sirloin steak burger, with American cheese, and a large order of steak fries. Also, try the key lime pie, made in house from fresh limes.

(In case you'd like further credentials, the eatery has also been featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show and the Food Network.)

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

