The Ivy

113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
| +1 310-274-8303
Sun - Tue, Thur 8am - 9pm
Wed 8am - 9:15pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 9:30pm

See and Be Seen at The Ivy

Brunch on the weekend is one of those must-eat meals while in Los Angeles. Dotted throughout Beverly Hills are heaps of trendy brunch cafes and restaurants, all offering either gourmet mouth-watering staples AND/OR see-and-be-seen experiences. The Ivy on the glamorous Robertson Blvd. happens to fall in the latter category with a big fat OR. With outrageously overrated/overpriced food (didn't satisfy my palate!), you'd wonder why it's still ridiculously hard to get a table, with some waiting up to 2-3 hours on the weekends. The biggest draw for The Ivy is its A-list Hollywood clientele, making it acceptable for people to wait for hours to get that proper "Hollywood" experience and track down some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. It's nowhere near my favorite brunch place in LA, but it is the go-to restaurant every time one of my star-struck friends come into town.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

