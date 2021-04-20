The Hub, Auditorium Square, Ocean Grove, NJ
Illumination Night Returns to Ocean Grove,NJIn 1870, Ocean Grove held its first illumination night during its Lake Carnival at Wesley Lake. Each year, there were larger crowds and houses, hotels, tents, and businesses were lit with colorful lanterns. By 1875 the little town was lit up and everyone enjoyed this carnival.
By the mid-twentieth century the custom was discontinued.
There is a little store in Auditorium Square called The Hub and this year (2014) the manager, Deb Cuddhy has decided to bring back Illumination Night with its "First Illunimation Night".
Thursday, August 7th will be the date at 7:30pm. There will be local music & light refreshments for sale. Residents are asked to light up their tents and houses.The Hub is selling lanterns.
This sounds like a really fun event. Let's check it out!
For more info: www.oceangrove.org/pages/Hub2014