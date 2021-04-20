Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Duce

525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Website
| +1 602-866-3823
A Hidden Treasure in Phoenix Phoenix Arizona United States

A Hidden Treasure in Phoenix

Want to hang where the locals do? Come to The Duce. This place has everything you could possibly want, including a soda pop fountain, a bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails, an old-school clothesline, a boxing ring, hula hoops, a coffee stand, and an open-air patio equipped with an Airstream trailer serving delicious food (my favorite: Chicken Pot Pie Jar).

Friday nights, there's dancing with live music. Oftentimes they show classic movies from a projector while you relax on a vintage ballpark bench.

This gem is located deep in the heart of the warehouse district of Phoenix, and it is most crowded on Friday and Saturday nights.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points