The Duce 525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

A Hidden Treasure in Phoenix Want to hang where the locals do? Come to The Duce. This place has everything you could possibly want, including a soda pop fountain, a bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails, an old-school clothesline, a boxing ring, hula hoops, a coffee stand, and an open-air patio equipped with an Airstream trailer serving delicious food (my favorite: Chicken Pot Pie Jar).



Friday nights, there's dancing with live music. Oftentimes they show classic movies from a projector while you relax on a vintage ballpark bench.



This gem is located deep in the heart of the warehouse district of Phoenix, and it is most crowded on Friday and Saturday nights.