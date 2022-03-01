Where are you going?
The Contemporary Austin

3809 West 35th Street
Website
| +1 512-458-8191
The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria Austin Texas United States

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 4pm

The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria

The Laguna Gloria campus of the Contemporary art museum, on the shores of Lake Austin, offers a wonderful blend of nature and human achievement (the museum has another location downtown). The Italianate villa was built following the original owner’s trip to Lake Como, Italy, more than a century ago. In addition to galleries, Laguna Gloria features an amphitheater for events and film screenings, an art school, and a sculpture garden. The museum has exhibited works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Anya Gallaccio, Nancy Holt, and many others. Its grounds simultaneously feel like a garden, a lakeside estate, and a barely tamed rain forest, with pieces of sculpture almost hidden throughout.
By Matthew Odam , AFAR Local Expert

