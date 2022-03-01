Where are you going?
ColdTowne Theater

4803 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751, USA
Website
| +1 512-814-8696
ColdTowne Theater Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 6:30pm - 10pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 8pm - 11:30pm
Tue 8pm - 10pm
Fri 6:30pm - 12:30am
Sat 6:30pm - 12am

ColdTowne Theater

A comedian once said that comedy is when you "put the ha ha where the ouchie is." That line sums up the backstory of this theater. The founders evacuated to Austin from New Orleans in the face of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Obviously, laughter can be curative. A bedrock of the Austin comedy community, the theater is home to the team of founding improvisers and serves as a training ground and school for those looking to both write and perform. Many of Austin’s best performers and comedians have passed through ColdTowne.
By Matthew Odam , AFAR Local Expert

