Harry Ransom Center

300 West 21st Street
http://www.hrc.utexas.edu/
dbef72cf3690bc31b81782fb3f010977.jpg

Anthony Maddaloni

dbef72cf3690bc31b81782fb3f010977.jpg

The University of Texas is one of the country’s great institutions of learning. And the education doesn’t stop with the registered students. The Ransom Center is one of several arms of the university that extend to the public. Visiting scholars and the public turn to the research center’s wealth of resources and archives to learn about everything from ancient Mexico to the works of great artists and writers like David Foster Wallace and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. The Ransom Center is also home to one of only five complete copies of the Gutenberg Bible in the United States. Take a tour of the center or come to see any of the ongoing exhibitions, lectures, and events.

By Texas Tourism

More Recommendations

Texas Tourism
Tue Oct 27 14:59:21 EDT 2015

Treasure Trove of Creativity

One of the world’s greatest cultural archives, the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas, Austin houses collections comprising literature, art, film, journalism, theater, photography, and more. The Center was founded in 1957 by Harry Huntt Ransom, an English professor at the University. Today, the Center’s archives, which begin at the Medieval period and run to the current day, includes both a Gutenberg Bible and a first edition of the King James Bible (seen here), Jack Kerouac’s On the Road notebook, original materials by and about Edgar Allen Poe, and the Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein Watergate papers. Students and scholars can access archival material by appointment, but book lovers can visit the permanent and changing exhibitions at the center on a regular basis.

More From AFAR
Close up of a mans hand holding a phone with the Lyft app open
Trending News
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
Vermont storm 2022
Trending News
Arctic Front Threatens to Disrupt Holiday Travel as Temperatures Plummet
Amtrak Airo train exterior image
Trains
Amtrak Offers First Look at Its New Fleet of Trains
People sitting on a ski lift in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Winter Sports
Epic, Ikon, or Independent: How to Find the Best Multi-Resort Ski Pass
The Salon Jupiter in the Musée National Picasso-Paris
Art + Culture
Paris’s Picasso Museum Will Offer 2 Special Exhibits to Honor the Artist’s Life
A woman in a hotel rooms looks out a window in an illustration by Melanie Lambrick
Tips + News
How to Set (Actually) Meaningful Travel Resolutions for 2023
Load More