The California Breakfast Slam (Cabslam)

Best Brunch in Berlin
The Berlin
brunch scene is typically a buffet-style brunch with meats & cheeses, maybe a quiche or a soft-boiled egg. While that's an enjoyable meal, sometimes breaking out of the mold is called for. That's what makes the California Breakfast Slam so unique. It's an American-style brunch that serves up Berlin's best pancakes. But even here the breakfast meals come with a twist... Using gourmet cooking styles and spices, the typical American brunch of eggs, pancakes, and hash browns becomes an explosion of taste in your mouth!