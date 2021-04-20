Where are you going?
The California Breakfast Slam (Cabslam)

Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
The Berlin brunch scene is typically a buffet-style brunch with meats & cheeses, maybe a quiche or a soft-boiled egg. While that's an enjoyable meal, sometimes breaking out of the mold is called for. That's what makes the California Breakfast Slam so unique. It's an American-style brunch that serves up Berlin's best pancakes. But even here the breakfast meals come with a twist...  Using gourmet cooking styles and spices, the typical American brunch of eggs, pancakes, and hash browns becomes an explosion of taste in your mouth!
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

