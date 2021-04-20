The Brockton Villa Restaurant 1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA

More info Wed - Sun 8am - 9pm Mon, Tue 8am - 3pm

Breakfast by La Jolla Cove in San Diego Brockton Villa doesn't open until 8am, but it's worth the wait. This restaurant is in a cute little cottage next to the shoreline in La Jolla. You can hear the sea lions and watch swimmers as they head out to and from the distant Scripps Pier. After breakfast you can walk along the coastline in the California sun.



The wait staff is really friendly and the food is great. Their french toast is amazing- I don't know what kind of bread they use, but the center has a custard texture. I love truffle anything, so I usually get the artichoke and asparagus omelet that has a bit of truffle goat cheese.



This restaurant is located in a busy area of La Jolla near the shopping, so we only come for Sunday morning breakfast. La Jolla itself can be a bit of a bottleneck to get in and out of during rush hour times of the day.