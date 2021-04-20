Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Website
| +1 858-454-7393
Breakfast by La Jolla Cove in San Diego San Diego California United States
Breakfast, Happy Hour or Dinner -- Always Perfect! San Diego California United States
Breakfast by La Jolla Cove in San Diego San Diego California United States
Breakfast, Happy Hour or Dinner -- Always Perfect! San Diego California United States

More info

Wed - Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon, Tue 8am - 3pm

Breakfast by La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Brockton Villa doesn't open until 8am, but it's worth the wait. This restaurant is in a cute little cottage next to the shoreline in La Jolla. You can hear the sea lions and watch swimmers as they head out to and from the distant Scripps Pier. After breakfast you can walk along the coastline in the California sun.

The wait staff is really friendly and the food is great. Their french toast is amazing- I don't know what kind of bread they use, but the center has a custard texture. I love truffle anything, so I usually get the artichoke and asparagus omelet that has a bit of truffle goat cheese.

This restaurant is located in a busy area of La Jolla near the shopping, so we only come for Sunday morning breakfast. La Jolla itself can be a bit of a bottleneck to get in and out of during rush hour times of the day.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Winnie Kelly Holbrooke
almost 7 years ago

Breakfast, Happy Hour or Dinner -- Always Perfect!

I have known these women for over 40 years and for the last 20 we've made it a point to get together for a long weekend even though we live in different parts of the US. This particular year we met in La Jolla and enjoyed many wonderful experiences. This was at happy hour in a historic beach cottage across the street from the La Jolla Cove. The beauty of Brockton Villa is that you can walk in from a morning swim and get great coffee and breakfast, or later in the day, as in this shot for chilled wine and fabulous appetizers. Its the perfect spot any time of day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points