The Barn - no milk needed

If you insist on milk and sugar in your coffee, The Barn may not be the coffee shop for you. The folks here take the art of coffee making seriously and coffee devotion to a whole new level, as evident in the superior brews they produce from the beans they roast themselves.



Although steamed milk is available, baristas advise you not to take them with your drink for an authentic coffee experience. Their single origin coffees at €3 - €3.50 for a cup, sourced from countries like Kenya and Ethiopia, are prepared through methods like V60 or aeropress, and the type of beans change regularly. Served black, this acidic coffee is lightly accented with fruity undertones. The iced AeroPress brew is also a great refresher.



If you’re not particular about brew or bean type, the usual cappuccino and flat white are also available. Their flat white at €2.80 is extremely smooth and roasted to perfection that even the casual coffee drinker can appreciate. There's also some organic sandwiches if you fancy a bite.



Sip your fresh roast on the small stools outside with a view of the Berliner Dom in the distance as there are limited seats inside. Coffee enthusiasts may be interested to visit their roastery on Schönhauser Allee 8 that has more seating space.



After your coffee break, go for a walk down Auguststr for more restaurants, cafes and galleries! Walk further and you'll find yourself at Oranienburgerstr, cool part of Berlin with street art, bars, Berlin's oldest synagogue and a park.