The Arbor Collective Inc

Urban Style for the Outdoors Soul
Like its name and logo suggests, The Arbor Collective snowboard, skateboard, and apparel brand is rooted in a commitment to the environment and sustainable production practices. The collective's longboards, which are touted as some of the best in the world, are made mainly from maple; their grip tape is mostly produced from recycled glass, and their wheels from condensed sugar. They only carry other eco-friendly brands, and they recently made a foray into bamboo-based apparel. Their wooden showroom and headquarters on Washington Blvd in Venice feels like the inside of a magical tree with every surface made of a different type and color of wood—the walls, floors, ceilings, boards, benches, display crates, signage, and clothing tags. Aside from their dedication to quality sustainable products, they are also focused on fostering a community of like-minded athletes, designers, artists, and friends—and are known to throw a party or two to bring everyone together.