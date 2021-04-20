Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tampa Downtown Market

510 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Website
| +1 813-375-9995
Everything Fresh and Local: October to May Tampa Florida United States

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Everything Fresh and Local: October to May

Every Sunday from October through May, the 600/700 blocks of Franklin Street in downtown Tampa come alive with local foods, arts & crafts, and music.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local vendors sell everything from fresh-made German bread to produce just picked that morning. There are spice merchants and soap sellers. Local honey makers bring their jars of golden goodness. There is fresh cheese, dried fruit, homemade pickles. Fresh from the boat seafood and locally made Florida tea are for sale.

Food vendors sell breakfast treats and lunches. Craftsmen sell their wares. There's even a guy who will sharpen your kitchen knives for you while you wait.

All that goodness, and music too. So enjoy a different side of modern downtown Tampa and enjoy the Sunday market community.

By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points