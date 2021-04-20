Tampa Downtown Market
510 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-375-9995
Photo courtesy of Tampa Downtown Market
More info
Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Everything Fresh and Local: October to MayEvery Sunday from October through May, the 600/700 blocks of Franklin Street in downtown Tampa come alive with local foods, arts & crafts, and music.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local vendors sell everything from fresh-made German bread to produce just picked that morning. There are spice merchants and soap sellers. Local honey makers bring their jars of golden goodness. There is fresh cheese, dried fruit, homemade pickles. Fresh from the boat seafood and locally made Florida tea are for sale.
Food vendors sell breakfast treats and lunches. Craftsmen sell their wares. There's even a guy who will sharpen your kitchen knives for you while you wait.
All that goodness, and music too. So enjoy a different side of modern downtown Tampa and enjoy the Sunday market community.