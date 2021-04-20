Tampa Bay Sailing Tours (No Shooz)
700 S Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-221-4900
Photo courtesy of Tampa Bay Sailing Tours
Sunset Cruise on Tampa BayFlorida sunsets are famous for their beauty. What better way to enjoy one than from a deck of a sailing catamaran on the waters of Tampa Bay?
Tampa Bay Sailing Tours offers a two-and-a-half-hour sunset sail from the dock just below the Sail Pavilion Waterfront Bar along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. The sail boat fits up to six guests and is perfect for a romantic sail under the orange red skies at sunset.
Food and drinks are provided by Tampa Bay Art Museum's Sono Café. Half-day and full-day sails are also available upon request.
So kick off those shoes, sit back enjoy the sails, and under the view.